Hinterland Music Festival Expands to Four Days for 2026

Hinterland Music Festival will expand to four days in 2026, marking the first time that the event will extend beyond a three-day schedule.

The 11th edition of the festival is set for Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2 in St. Charles, Iowa.

Taking to social media, the festival posted, “GREAT news Hinterlanders… there are just too many amazing bands to fit in three days… so Hinterland is now FOUR days!!!!”

Billed as “a beautiful rural escape,” Hinterland combines live music, camping, art installations, craft vendors, and family activities. The full lineup for the 2026 festival will be announced in the coming weeks, along with additional ticket details.

Previous years have featured artists such as Chappell Roan, Zach Bryan, Leon Bridges, Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, Bon Iver, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, alt-J, Lake Street Dive, Hozier, Noah Kahan, Band of Horses, Grace Potter, Ray LaMontagne, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest details, fans can visit the official Hinterland Music Festival website.