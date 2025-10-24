Hot Like Mars tickets on sale in Chicago at Garcias Chicago

Hot Like Mars (image via the band's official website)

Hot Like Mars brings its jazz-infused grooves to Garcias Chicago on Nov. 28, 2025, at 8 p.m. The group’s blend of funk rhythms, brass accents, and improvisational flair makes for a lively club night on the city’s North Side.

Tickets for Nov. 28 are on sale now. Purchase at the venue box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees and straightforward checkout.

Hot Like Mars leans into pocket-tight jams and melodic solos, pulling from modern jazz, soul, and retro funk. The intimate room at Garcias Chicago puts fans close to the action, making it easy to catch every run and rhythmic turn from the bandstand.

Whether you’re looking to discover a rising act or add a last-minute plan to your holiday weekend, this Friday night set is a smart pick for Chicago music fans eager to get out and move.

