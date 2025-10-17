Hybrid Minds tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Avalon Hollywood

Hybrid Minds brings liquid drum and bass grooves to Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 17, 2026. The UK duo’s lush productions and emotional energy promise an unforgettable night on the dance floor.

Tickets for the Jan. 17 event are on sale now. Purchase directly from the Avalon box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees — helping fans save while securing the perfect spot.

Hybrid Minds have built a devoted following with their melodic style and heartfelt songwriting, creating a sound that bridges club anthems with chill, cinematic atmosphere. Avalon’s legendary lighting and sound system make it the perfect venue for this immersive experience.

Fans should expect a late-night journey through some of their biggest tracks, plus exclusive mixes crafted just for the live crowd.

Shop for Hybrid Minds tickets at Avalon Hollywood on January 17, 2026

