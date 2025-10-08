I See Stars tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Brooklyn Bowl

I See Stars brings their signature blend of electronicore and post-hardcore to Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on March 2, 2026. Known for their high-energy performances and genre-bending sound, the Michigan-based band continues to push boundaries with their live shows.

Tickets for the March 2 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through Brooklyn Bowl’s box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts with no hidden fees.

Expect a night of heavy riffs, pulsing electronics, and fan-favorite tracks that showcase why I See Stars remains a powerhouse in modern rock.

Shop for I See Stars tickets at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on March 2, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on I See Stars tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.