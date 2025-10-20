In The Name of Love tribute concert tickets on sale in Oakland

In The Name of Love – A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (image via Living Jazz)

In The Name of Love – A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returns to the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California, on January 17, 2026. This celebrated event honors Dr. King’s legacy through a night of music, reflection, and community celebration in one of the Bay Area’s most iconic venues.

Tickets for the January 17 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats at the Paramount Theatre box office or via ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets to major events with no hidden service fees. This long-running Oakland tradition brings together artists from diverse genres to perform inspiring renditions of songs that defined the civil rights movement and beyond.

Featuring acclaimed musicians, gospel choirs, and spoken-word tributes, “In The Name of Love” captures the enduring impact of Dr. King’s message of peace and equality. The Paramount Theatre’s historic art-deco setting enhances the evening’s spirit, providing a memorable backdrop for this powerful celebration of culture and justice.

This annual event is one of the Bay Area’s most cherished tributes, drawing attendees from across Northern California. Secure your tickets early and join the community in honoring Dr. King through the universal language of music.

