INZO tickets on sale in Morrison at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

INZO will headline a breathtaking night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on April 3, 2026. The electronic music producer, known for lush soundscapes and cosmic energy, brings his distinct style to one of the most iconic venues in the world.

Tickets are on sale now at the Red Rocks box office and through ScoreBig, which lists major-event tickets with no hidden fees. Fans are encouraged to buy early — Red Rocks shows often sell out quickly.

INZO’s performances merge chillwave melodies with powerful bass, creating a set that’s as emotional as it is energizing. Under the stars of the Colorado foothills, his music takes on a new dimension, combining nature and sound in unforgettable fashion.

Red Rocks’ natural acoustics and stunning views make this date one of the standout shows on INZO’s 2026 calendar. Expect a full night of music, visuals, and community.

Shop for INZO tickets at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 3, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on INZO tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.