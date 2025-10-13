Iowa State Cyclones Women’s Basketball tickets on sale in Ames at Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State Cyclones Women’s Basketball welcomes Norfolk State Spartans to Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Nov. 16, 2025. The non-conference matchup offers fans a chance to see the Cyclones in early-season action.

Tickets for the game are on sale now at the Hilton Coliseum box office and through ScoreBig, which provides great value and no hidden fees. Use code TICKETNEWS5 for an extra 5% discount on your purchase.

The Cyclones are known for their strong home-court record and dedicated fan base. With a talented roster and high expectations for the season, this game serves as a great preview of what’s to come for Iowa State basketball.

Shop for Iowa State Cyclones Women’s Basketball vs Norfolk State Spartans tickets at Hilton Coliseum on November 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers — get 5% off on Iowa State Cyclones Women’s Basketball tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.