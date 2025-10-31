Iron Maiden & Megadeth tickets on sale in Bristow at Jiffy Lube Live

Iron Maiden and Megadeth unite for a powerful night of heavy metal at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, on Sept. 11, 2026. Two of the most influential bands in the genre will take the stage for an unforgettable performance packed with blistering guitar riffs and arena-shaking anthems.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase them through the Jiffy Lube Live box office or at ScoreBig, which provides access to major live events with no hidden fees. This co-headlining tour promises a high-energy celebration of decades of iconic music from both bands, offering metal fans a chance to experience the legends live.

Iron Maiden’s powerful stage production and signature storytelling will meet Megadeth’s technical ferocity for a night of thunderous performances. Expect classics like “The Trooper,” “Fear of the Dark,” and “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due,” delivered with the unmatched skill that has defined both acts for generations.

Bristow’s Jiffy Lube Live provides the perfect open-air setting for an evening of heavy riffs under the stars. Don’t miss the chance to see two metal giants share one stage.

