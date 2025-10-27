Iron Maiden tickets on sale in Hershey at Hersheypark Stadium

Iron Maiden brings its thunderous live show to Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 15, 2026. The metal legends deliver adrenaline-charged riffs, elaborate visuals, and career-spanning favorites in an outdoor setting built for big spectacle.

Tickets for the Sept. 15 concert are on sale now. Purchase at the Hersheypark Stadium box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Fans can expect a set packed with classics alongside newer anthems, performed with the precision and power that have defined Iron Maiden on stages worldwide. Hersheypark Stadium’s open-air atmosphere and massive production values make it a perfect stop for one of rock’s most iconic touring acts.

Secure your seats early and get ready for galloping basslines, dueling guitars, and a night of metal made for singing at the top of your lungs.

