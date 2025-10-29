Iron Maiden Brings ‘Run For Your Lives World Tour’ to North America in 2026

Iron Maiden have announced another leg of their massive Run For Your Lives World Tour, set to kick off in August 2026 and bring the heavy metal legends across North America alongside special guests Megadeth and Anthrax on select dates.
The tour launches August 29 in Toronto and includes stops in major cities such as Montréal, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Antonio before wrapping at the end of September.
An exclusive Iron Maiden Fan Club presale began Tuesday, Oct. 28, with general onsale for headline shows opening Friday, Oct. 31. Fans can find complete ticketing details at ironmaiden.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. Visit Iron Maiden Tickets for additional listings and availability.
Iron Maiden remain one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time, having sold over 100 million albums and played to millions of fans worldwide since forming in 1975.
Find Iron Maiden’s full list of North American tour dates below:
Iron Maiden Run For Your Lives World Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|August 29, 2026
|Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON *
|Tickets
|September 3, 2026
|Parc Jean-Drapeau – Montréal, QC *^
|Tickets
|September 5, 2026
|Sports Illustrated Stadium – Harrison, NJ *^
|Tickets
|September 9, 2026
|TD Garden – Boston, MA *
|Tickets
|September 11, 2026
|Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA *
|Tickets
|September 12, 2026
|PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC *
|Tickets
|September 15, 2026
|Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA *
|Tickets
|September 17, 2026
|Louder Than Life Festival – Louisville, KY
|Tickets
|September 19, 2026
|Mystic Lake Amphitheater – Shakopee, MN *
|Tickets
|September 22, 2026
|Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL *
|Tickets
|September 25, 2026
|BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, CA *^
|Tickets
|September 29, 2026
|Alamodome – San Antonio, TX *^
|Tickets
* with Megadeth
^ with Anthrax
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.