Jagged Edge Announce 2025 ‘Cuffing Season Tour’

R&B powerhouse Jagged Edge has announced dates for their upcoming Cuffing Season Tour 2025, bringing their signature harmonies and chart-topping hits to stages across North America this fall. The multi-city trek will kick off in Ontario, California on November 6 and run through December 20, wrapping in Houston, Texas.

The tour will take Jagged Edge to major cities including Oakland, Phoenix, San Antonio, Miami Beach, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and New Orleans. Fans can expect a night filled with classics like “Let’s Get Married” and “Where the Party At,” alongside newer favorites that have solidified the group’s place in R&B history.

Tickets for the Cuffing Season Tour 2025 will be available via presale beginning Thursday, October 2 at 10 a.m. local time and running until 10 p.m. that evening. General on sale begins Friday, October 3 at 10 a.m. local time, available through jaggededgetour.com. A variety of VIP packages and fan experiences will also be offered, including premium tickets, exclusive Q&A sessions, meet and greets with the group, limited-edition merchandise, and more. Full package details are available at vipnation.com. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Visit Jagged Edge Tickets for more information.

Since debuting in the mid-1990s, Jagged Edge has become one of the most celebrated male R&B groups of their era, known for their smooth vocal blends and timeless love songs.

Find Jagged Edge’s full list of fall tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Thu Nov 06 Toyota Arena — Ontario, CA Sat Nov 08 Calvin Simmons Theatre — Oakland, CA Sun Nov 09 Arizona Financial Theatre — Phoenix, AZ Thu Nov 13 Majestic Theatre — San Antonio, TX Sun Nov 16 Bass Concert Hall — Austin, TX Fri Nov 21 BJCC Concert Hall — Birmingham, AL Sun Nov 23 Orpheum Theatre — Memphis, TN Tue Nov 25 Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN Sat Nov 29 Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre — Miami Beach, FL Sun Nov 30 Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater — St. Petersburg, FL Tue Dec 02 The Dome — Virginia Beach, VA Thu Dec 04 The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark — Philadelphia, PA Mon Dec 08 Toyota Oakdale Theatre — Wallingford, CT Thu Dec 11 Great Canadian Toronto — Toronto, ON Sun Dec 14 Arie Crown Theater — Chicago, IL Fri Dec 19 Saenger Theatre — New Orleans, LA Sat Dec 20 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land — Houston, TX

