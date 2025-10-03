Jagged Edge tickets on sale in Wallingford at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Jagged Edge, the R&B powerhouse behind hits like “Let’s Get Married” and “Where the Party At,” will take the stage at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, on December 8, 2025. The chart-topping group continues to draw fans with its smooth harmonies and timeless hits.

Tickets for the Connecticut performance are available now through the Oakdale Theatre box office and at ScoreBig, where tickets are sold with no hidden fees.

Jagged Edge has remained a staple in R&B since the late 1990s, with platinum-selling albums and numerous awards. Their live shows are known for energy, crowd interaction, and soulful delivery that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Fans in Wallingford and across New England will not want to miss the chance to see one of R&B’s most celebrated groups live on stage.

