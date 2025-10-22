Jane Krakowski Extends Broadway Run in ‘Oh, Mary!’ Through 2026

The Broadway production “Oh, Mary!” will continue its run with Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson, and John-Andrew Morrison remaining in their roles through January 4, 2026.

Krakowski plays Mary Todd Lincoln, with Jackson as Mary’s Teacher and Morrison as Mary’s Husband. The three performers joined the production on October 14 and were originally scheduled to perform through December 7. Their extensions mark what producers are calling a “second term” for the show’s current administration of leads.

Jenn Harris continues in her role as Mary’s Chaperone, and Martin Landry remains as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Beginning November 18, original cast member Tony Macht will rejoin the production as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.

Krakowski replaced understudy Hannah Solow, who filled in for a limited engagement following the departure of Jinkx Monsoon. Jackson succeeded James Scully, and Morrison replaced Phillip James Brannon.

Written by and originally starring Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!” imagines the final weeks of Mary Todd Lincoln’s life in a darkly comic and absurd setting. The production premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2024 and was extended three times due to high demand.

It transferred to Broadway in 2025, where it has since broken records at the Lyceum Theatre. The show became the first in the theatre’s 121-year history to gross more than $1 million in a single week.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official “Oh, Mary!” website.