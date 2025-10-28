Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Unveil 2026 North American Tour

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit have announced a 2026 North American tour. The 29-date run follows Isbell’s annual fall residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and a series of upcoming solo shows.

The tour begins with two nights at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on January 23 and 24 and continues through cities across the U.S. Stops include The Orpheum in Los Angeles, The Armory in Minneapolis, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The band will also perform two-night runs in Chicago and Boston before the tour wraps up at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, on July 30.

Tickets for all dates go on sale October 31 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Isbell’s official website.

In addition to the tour, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit are set to headline The Cayamo cruise, scheduled to set sail in 2026 for its 18th annual voyage.

A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below:

January 23, 2026: Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

January 24, 2026: Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

January 26, 2026: Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

January 28, 2026: Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

January 29, 2026: Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

January 30, 2026: Temecula, CA – Pechanga Theater

January 31, 2026: Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

February 18, 2026: Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

February 22, 2026: New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

February 24, 2026: Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square

February 25, 2026: Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

February 27, 2026: Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

February 28, 2026: Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

March 1, 2026: Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

March 2, 2026: Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

March 5, 2026: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

March 6, 2026: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

March 7, 2026: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

April 26, 2026: Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

April 29, 2026: St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox Theatre

May 1, 2026: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

May 2, 2026: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

May 3, 2026: Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

July 23, 2026: Grand Rapids, MI – TBA

July 24, 2026: Interlochen, MI – TBA

July 25, 2026: Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 26, 2026: Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

July 28, 2026: Lenox, MA – Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood ~

July 30, 2026: Washington, DC – Wolf Trap ~ #

* w/ Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

~ w/ Patty Griffin

= w/ Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, Elles Bailey

% w/ Shelby Lynne

@ w/ Alejandro Escovedo