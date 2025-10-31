Jeff Dunham tickets on sale in Valley Center at Harrah’s SoCal

Jeff Dunham brings his sharp humor and unforgettable cast of characters to Harrah’s Southern California Casino & Resort in Valley Center on March 19, 2026. The world-renowned ventriloquist and comedian continues to draw huge audiences with his unique blend of stand-up and puppetry.

Tickets are on sale now through the Harrah’s box office and at ScoreBig, where comedy fans can buy seats with no hidden fees. Dunham’s tour has been selling out venues across North America as he delivers fresh material along with crowd favorites featuring Peanut, Walter, Achmed, and Bubba J.

Valley Center’s Harrah’s Resort provides a lively setting for a night of laughter and entertainment, with dining and gaming options that make it a full evening out. Expect a fast-paced show mixing social satire, improvisation, and plenty of audience participation.

Secure your tickets now for one of comedy’s most reliable showmen and enjoy a night of laughter in Southern California.

Shop for Jeff Dunham tickets at Harrah’s SoCal on March 19, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Jeff Dunham tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.