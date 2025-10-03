Jeff Foxworthy tickets on sale in Rancho Mirage at The Show

Jeff Foxworthy, one of America’s best-known comedians, will headline at The Show at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, California, on January 29, 2026. The Southern humorist is famous for his signature “You might be a redneck” jokes and relatable comedy about everyday life.

Tickets for the Rancho Mirage date are on sale now through the venue and at ScoreBig, where ticket buyers enjoy upfront pricing and no hidden fees.

Foxworthy’s career spans decades, with successful tours, television appearances, and his role as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. His material, often rooted in family life and Southern culture, has kept audiences laughing nationwide.

Fans in California’s Coachella Valley can expect a night filled with laughs and classic storytelling from one of comedy’s most enduring performers.

