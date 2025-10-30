Jessie J tickets on sale in Atlanta at Center Stage Theatre

Jessie J is set for Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta on Jan. 21, 2026, at 8 p.m. The Midtown venue’s intimate layout and crisp sound fit the powerhouse vocalist’s blend of pop hooks and soulful delivery.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the box office or at ScoreBig, which features tickets to major events with no hidden fees, making it simple to secure great seats for a winter night out.

Expect Jessie J’s dynamic range, crowd-pleasing hits, and an engaging connection with the audience. Center Stage’s close-to-the-action feel highlights the vocal fireworks and interactive moments that have made her shows must-see events. From radio favorites to deeper cuts, the set is built to showcase precision vocals and big-chorus energy.

Make plans to arrive early, enjoy nearby dining, and settle in for a performance that mixes polished pop with spontaneous, in-the-room excitement. For Atlanta fans, this date offers a can’t-miss chance to experience a celebrated voice in a venue designed for impact.

