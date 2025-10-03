Jinkx Monsoon’s ‘Oh, Mary!’ Run Closes on Broadway With Sold-Out Streak

Broadway’s Oh, Mary! closed a major chapter last week as Jinkx Monsoon wrapped a limited engagement in Cole Escola’s hit comedy — and did so to packed houses.

Monsoon, who finished their run September 28 at the Lyceum Theatre, sold out every performance during the stint. The two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner not only kept the momentum of the buzzy show going after Escola’s departure, but helped drive the comedy to its strongest box office numbers since the Tony-winning star and playwright played their final performance in June.

By the final week of Monsoon’s run, Oh, Mary! reached an average ticket price of $185, marking the highest grossing stretch of the production under any cast.

The show has been one of the breakout commercial and critical successes of 2024–25, praised for Escola’s sharp satire and star power. With Monsoon at the helm in its final weeks, Oh, Mary! managed to maintain the buzz that made it one of the toughest tickets to snag on Broadway this year.

Monsoon previously appeared as Matron “Mama” Morton in “Chicago,” as well as an originating role in “Pirates!”