John Carpenter to Perform Global Halloween Livestream Concert from Los Angeles

Fans around the world will get a front-row seat to horror master John Carpenter’s return to the stage this Halloween, when the filmmaker and composer performs a one-night-only concert streamed live from Los Angeles.

“John Carpenter Live: Halloween From Los Angeles” will broadcast globally on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT through a partnership with Veeps.com and Cineverse’s Bloody Disgusting. The show marks Carpenter’s first public performance since 2018, featuring his most iconic film themes and original music performed alongside longtime collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

“I’ve been setting my nightmares, dreams, and visions to music for a very long time,” Carpenter said. “Partnering with Bloody Disgusting and Veeps lets us share that experience beyond Los Angeles and New York, so music and horror fans everywhere can feel it live, loud, and in real time this Halloween.”

The livestream will be available globally through Veeps.com, with U.S. viewers able to watch on Screambox, marking the first live concert streamed on the horror platform. The event is produced by Storm King Productions, Carpenter’s company with his wife and creative partner Sandy King, in association with Bloody Disgusting and Veeps, a Live Nation company.

“Fans come first at Bloody Disgusting,” said Michael Roffman, the company’s executive director of business development. “There is no better Halloween treat for our family than seeing John Carpenter live, on a Friday night, on All Hallows Eve.”

Carpenter—whose groundbreaking films like Halloween, The Thing, Escape from New York, and The Fog redefined modern horror—has also become a cult music icon through his atmospheric, synth-driven scores and Lost Themes albums.

In addition to the Halloween concert, Carpenter continues to earn accolades for his contributions to film and music. The Los Angeles Film Critics Association will honor him with a lifetime achievement award later this year, and he’s set to receive a long-overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For full details and livestream access information, visit theofficialjohncarpenter.com.