John Mulaney tickets on sale for Wrigley Field in Chicago

John Mulaney will bring his sharp wit and celebrated stand-up comedy to Chicago’s Wrigley Field on July 11, 2026. Known for his Emmy-winning writing and acclaimed specials, Mulaney continues to be one of the most in-demand comedians on tour.

Tickets for the July 11 performance are available now at the Wrigley Field box office and through ScoreBig, which offers comedy fans access to tickets with no hidden service fees.

Mulaney’s clever observations and distinctive storytelling style have earned him a massive following. This rare large-scale performance at the iconic Wrigley Field offers Chicago fans a summer night of laughter in one of America’s most storied venues.

Shop for John Mulaney tickets at Wrigley Field on July 11, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on John Mulaney tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.