Jonah Kagen tickets on sale in Nashville at The Basement East

Jonah Kagen brings heartfelt pop-rock songs to The Basement East in Nashville on Feb. 12, 2026. Known for his soulful vocals and folk-inspired arrangements, Kagen connects with audiences through honest storytelling and catchy melodies.

Tickets are on sale now via the venue and ScoreBig, where fans can shop without hidden fees or surprise charges at checkout. ScoreBig offers transparent pricing and secure purchase options for every show.

Building on streaming hits and sold-out clubs, Kagen’s Nashville date is poised to be a highlight of his upcoming tour. The Basement East offers a cozy yet energetic setting for fans to experience his new material up close.

Shop for Jonah Kagen tickets at The Basement East on Feb. 12, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers—get 5% off on Jonah Kagen tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.