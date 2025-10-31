Journey USA tribute in Tucson at Rialto Theatre — tickets on sale

Journey USA – Journey Tribute brings arena-rock favorites to Rialto Theatre in Tucson on May 9, 2026. Fans can relive the soundtrack of the ’80s with faithful renditions of anthems that still fill arenas today.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Rialto Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Seats are expected to move quickly for this one-night stop in downtown Tucson.

From “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Anyway You Want It” to sing-along ballads, Journey USA recreates the sound and spirit of the original band with precision. The historic Rialto adds atmosphere and strong acoustics, making it an ideal room for an electric night of classic rock.

Round up your crew and plan an evening on Congress Street before the show—this is Tucson’s chance to shout every chorus together.

Shop for Journey USA tickets at Rialto Theatre on May 9, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Journey USA – Journey Tribute tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.