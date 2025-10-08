Joyce Manor tickets on sale in Phoenix at The Van Buren

Joyce Manor headlines a powerful night of punk rock alongside Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage, and Combat at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 9, 2026. The lineup promises high-energy performances from some of the most exciting names in the alternative scene.

Tickets for the March 9 concert are on sale now. Fans can buy through The Van Buren box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden service fees.

Joyce Manor, known for their melodic hooks and emotionally charged lyrics, continues to be a staple of modern punk. This Phoenix stop gives fans a chance to experience an unforgettable evening of live music in one of the city’s best-loved venues.

