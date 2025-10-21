& Juliet tickets on sale in Grand Rapids at DeVos Hall

& Juliet brings its acclaimed pop-powered Broadway energy to DeVos Hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for a full week of performances running March 10–15, 2026. The Tony-nominated musical reimagines the story of Shakespeare’s Juliet with a modern pop soundtrack and empowering twist, making this a must-see event for theatergoers in West Michigan.

Tickets for all Grand Rapids performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the DeVos Hall box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden fees.

Featuring hit songs by legendary songwriter Max Martin, & Juliet celebrates independence, identity, and love through the lens of today’s biggest pop anthems. Audiences will dance along to tracks made famous by artists like Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys, reimagined for the stage in vibrant theatrical fashion. DeVos Hall’s intimate setting ensures every seat provides excellent views of the show’s dazzling choreography and colorful production design.

Whether you’re a Broadway fan or simply looking for an unforgettable night out in Grand Rapids, this limited engagement offers something for everyone. Plan ahead and secure your seats before the show’s run sells out.

Grand Rapids performance dates and tickets

