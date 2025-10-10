& Juliet tickets on sale in Miami at Ziff Opera House

& Juliet brings its feel-good pop musical to the Ziff Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami for a holiday run from Dec. 30, 2025, through Jan. 4, 2026. Theatergoers can catch multiple performances across the week at one of South Florida’s premier venues.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office, or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. That means the price you see is the price you pay—perfect for planning a winter night out at the theater.

& Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s classic, sending Juliet on a high-energy, empowerment-forward adventure set to anthems made famous by artists like Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys. Expect dazzling choreography, bright visuals, and singalong moments that have made the show a crowd-pleaser on tour and Broadway.

The Ziff Opera House provides a grand setting in the heart of downtown Miami, with easy access to nearby dining and parking. Whether you’re planning a New Year’s Eve outing, a matinee with family, or a closing-weekend celebration, this limited engagement offers multiple showtimes to fit your schedule.

