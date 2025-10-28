& Juliet tickets on sale in Richmond at Altria Theater

& Juliet brings its pop-fueled Broadway smash to Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, for a weeklong run May 12–17, 2026. The musical reimagines Shakespeare’s heroine with a modern soundtrack and high-energy staging, making Altria Theater a great fit for big hooks, bright visuals, and a lively crowd.

Tickets for these Richmond performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Altria Theater box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees. ScoreBig provides an easy way to compare sections and prices across the week so you can pick the ideal night out.

Whether you’re introducing teens to touring theater or planning a friends’ night in the city, this production’s chart-topping songs and sharp humor make for an accessible, feel-good evening. Richmond theatergoers can choose from multiple dates and times, including weekend matinees. Lock in seats early for best availability—popular shows at Altria Theater can move quickly, especially on Friday and Saturday.

Shop event dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on & Juliet tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.