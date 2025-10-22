Jungle Bells Reveals Single-Day Lineups

Atlanta’s largest drum and bass festival, Jungle Bells, has released the single-day lineups for its upcoming event at The Masquerade on December 12 and 13. The two-day festival will feature more than 70 artists, including headliners Rudimental and Bou.

The event will open on Friday, December 12, with performances spread across two rooms before expanding into a four-stage takeover on Saturday, December 13. The Masquerade will transform its four signature spaces — Heaven, Hell, Purgatory, and Altar — into themed stages, each offering a different take on the festival’s signature drum and bass sound.

Co-founder Brand Couturier shared, “This festival has always been about authenticity – no gimmicks, just the music and the people who love it. The crowd here knows their history and shows up ready to go deep. That energy is what keeps drum and bass alive in Atlanta.”

Advertisement

“We say this every year – Jungle Bells isn’t just a lineup, it’s a family reunion,” Couturier continued. “Half the crowd knows each other from other cities, and the other half leaves with ten new friends. That’s what keeps us doing it.”

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official Jungle Bells website.

An artist lineup can be found below:

Jungle Bells Single-Day Lineups