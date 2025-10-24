Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell to Join Broadway’s ‘Chicago’

Broadway’s Tony-winning revival of “Chicago” will welcome Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell next month at the Ambassador Theatre.

Baldwin will take on the role of Roxie Hart beginning November 10. Newell will play Matron “Mama” Morton starting November 17.

The production currently stars Mira Sorvino as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Angela Grovey as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The ensemble also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, and Samantha Sturm.

The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb. Direction is by Walter Bobbie, choreography by the late Ann Reinking, set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by ARC.

“Chicago” began as one of City Center’s annual Encores! productions before opening on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on November 14, 1996. It ran there through February 1997 before moving to the Shubert Theatre, where it stayed until January 26, 2003. The revival reopened at the Ambassador Theatre on January 29, 2003, where it continues to play.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Chicago” website.