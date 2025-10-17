Kelly Chen tickets on sale in San Francisco at Chase Center

Kelly Chen brings her acclaimed Cantopop catalog to Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Dec. 19, 2025. The superstar vocalist will light up the arena with timeless hits and new material in an evening of dazzling production and show-stopping vocals.

Tickets for the Dec. 19 concert are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Chase Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden service fees — a great way to save when planning a night of live music.

With a career spanning over two decades, Kelly Chen has captivated audiences across Asia and beyond with her powerhouse voice and captivating performances. Her San Francisco show brings that energy stateside, giving Bay Area fans a rare chance to experience her artistry live.

Expect spectacular visuals, a full band, and a setlist blending chart-toppers and fan favorites. It’s a must-see concert event for pop fans and anyone who loves grand-scale live entertainment.

