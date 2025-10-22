Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Pearl Concert Theater

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds returns to the Las Vegas stage with a series of soulful performances at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort. Fans can catch the R&B legend live across multiple dates in 2026, including February 13–14, May 8–9, September 4–5, and November 13–14.

Tickets for all Las Vegas performances are on sale now. Fans may purchase through the venue box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden fees and guaranteed authenticity.

Known for timeless hits such as “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “Whip Appeal,” and “When Can I See You,” Babyface continues to enchant audiences with his smooth vocals and chart-topping songwriting. With over a dozen Grammy Awards to his name, his Vegas residency promises a night of classic R&B and romantic nostalgia in one of the city’s most intimate and acoustically rich theaters.

Upcoming Performances in Las Vegas:

