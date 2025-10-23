Kenny Chesney tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere residency

Kenny Chesney brings his unmistakable country sound to the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a five-night residency on June 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27, 2026. Known for his laid-back island spirit and arena-filling energy, Chesney’s performances will blend heartfelt storytelling with the immersive visuals of one of the world’s most advanced concert venues.

Tickets for all five dates are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Sphere box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Searching for Kenny Chesney tickets, Kenny Chesney in Las Vegas, or Kenny Chesney tickets on sale? ScoreBig provides flexible seating options for every fan.

Chesney, an eight-time Entertainer of the Year, continues to deliver stadium-sized singalongs like “American Kids,” “Beer in Mexico,” and “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems.” His residency at the Sphere brings that same energy to an intimate environment, combining his signature beach-country style with stunning panoramic visuals and crystal-clear sound that only the Las Vegas venue can offer.

Whether you’re a long-time member of No Shoes Nation or a first-time concertgoer, this limited run offers a rare opportunity to see Chesney up close in a cutting-edge space built for live music. Make it a summer getaway and experience one of country music’s biggest stars lighting up the Strip.

Kenny Chesney Las Vegas dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Kenny Chesney tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.