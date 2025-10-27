Kimberly Akimbo tickets on sale for Richmond shows at Altria Theater

Kimberly Akimbo, the Tony Award–winning Broadway musical, is set to charm Richmond audiences this fall. The hit production will take the stage at Altria Theater from November 4 through November 9, 2025, offering multiple performances filled with humor, heart, and unforgettable songs.

Tickets for all Richmond performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase from the Altria Theater box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top live events nationwide with no hidden fees.

Kimberly Akimbo tells the story of a teenage girl navigating the challenges of adolescence and family while living with a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. With an acclaimed score by Jeanine Tesori and book by David Lindsay-Abaire, the musical’s heartfelt and witty storytelling has captivated Broadway audiences and critics alike. The Richmond run promises a world-class theater experience in one of Virginia’s most historic venues.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the show, Kimberly Akimbo delivers laughter, empathy, and a celebration of life that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Upcoming Richmond Performances

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Kimberly Akimbo tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.