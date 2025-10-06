Kompany tickets on sale in Denver at Ogden Theatre

Kompany, one of bass music’s most powerful live acts, will take over the Ogden Theatre in Denver, Colorado, on January 24, 2026. Fans can expect bone-rattling drops, cinematic soundscapes, and an immersive audiovisual show designed for true electronic music enthusiasts.

Tickets for Kompany's Denver performance are on sale now.

Known for his precise production and massive festival sets, Kompany has become a defining force in the dubstep scene. His live performances fuse technical prowess with explosive crowd energy, making each show a sonic experience.

Denver’s thriving bass community and Ogden Theatre’s cutting-edge sound system promise an unforgettable night of intensity and rhythm. Fans should secure their tickets early — this one’s expected to sell fast.

