LA Dispute at White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs, Houston: tickets on sale

LA Dispute play live at the County Center in Iowa City, Iowa, United States, 2012 | Photo credit: Chey Rawhoof via Wikimedia Commons

LA Dispute brings its dynamic post-hardcore sound to White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs in Houston on April 22, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. The intimate room emphasizes detail and intensity, ideal for the band’s storytelling vocals and shifting dynamics.

Expect a career-spanning set that balances spoken-word passages with surging crescendos. The venue’s close quarters and clear stage mix help the nuance land from the barricade to the back wall. With spring shows drawing strong crowds in Houston, planning ahead ensures you’re in position when the lights go down.

Arriving early helps with parking and entry, especially on weeknights when multiple stages at the complex may be active.

