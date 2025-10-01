Las Vegas Raiders Name Victory Live Official Data & Analytics Partner

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that they have entered into a multi-year partnership with Victory Live, a ticketing technology and analytics company, designating it as the team’s Official Data and Analytics Partner.

The agreement will see Victory Live provide advanced insights to strengthen the Raiders’ business intelligence operations, support data-driven decision-making, and inform long-term strategy.

“We are proud to welcome Victory Live to the Raiders family of partners,” said Jonathan Martinez, the team’s Vice President of Revenue Planning & Analytics. “Their expertise in ticketing data and analytics aligns perfectly with our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the Raiders’ business operations.”

As part of the deal, Victory Live will gain significant brand visibility across Raiders platforms. Assets include LED signage inside Allegiant Stadium, digital integrations across team media channels, exposure on the I-15 highway marquee, and placements during Raiders broadcast programming such as The Silver & Black Show and Raiders Roundtable.

“The Raiders are one of the most recognized and respected brands in global sports, with a fan base that extends well beyond the United States,” said Travis Underwood, Victory Live’s Senior Vice President of Partnerships. “We are proud to bring our technology and expertise to support their operation and help advance the analytics that drive the Raiders’ business.”

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Sam Soni, Victory Live provides event management tools, ticketing software, data insights, and distribution services to sports, concert, and theater organizations. Its Victory Live One platform manages millions of tickets annually and powers what the company describes as the industry’s leading B2B distribution and connectivity marketplace.