Left To Suffer tickets on sale in Chicago at Reggie’s Rock Club

Left To Suffer brings their crushing metalcore sound to Reggie’s Rock Club in Chicago on February 6, 2026. Known for their aggressive live shows and raw emotional power, the Atlanta-based band continues to rise in the heavy music scene.

Tickets for the February 6 show are on sale now. Fans can buy through Reggie’s Rock Club or at ScoreBig, which offers concert tickets with no hidden fees.

Left To Suffer’s blend of deathcore and nu-metal has earned them a loyal following. Chicago fans can expect a night of intensity, featuring favorites from their latest release and the explosive energy that defines their live performances.

