Legends of Laughter tickets on sale for Charlotte show at Ovens Auditorium

Legends of Laughter brings a star-studded lineup of stand-up comedy to Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on February 21, 2026. The evening will feature Sommor, Earthquake, and Lavell Crawford, each renowned for their distinctive styles and quick-witted humor.

Tickets are available now at the Ovens Auditorium box office and through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden fees. Fans can look forward to a night of laughter and unforgettable performances from some of America’s funniest comedians.

This limited engagement promises an evening packed with jokes, storytelling, and relatable comedy that Charlotte audiences won’t want to miss.

