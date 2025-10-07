Leon Thomas tickets on sale in Houston at House of Blues

Leon Thomas headlines House of Blues Houston on November 4, 2025, at 7 p.m. The Grammy-winning songwriter, producer and R&B vocalist has emerged as a compelling solo artist, blending smooth vocals with modern production and soulful instrumentation.

Fans can expect a set that highlights Thomas’s range—intimate slow-burners, uptempo grooves and crowd-favorite covers—delivered with the polish of a veteran performer. House of Blues’ club atmosphere and great sightlines make it an ideal room for a voice-forward show.

Plan ahead for a busy night in downtown Houston, and consider arriving early to enjoy House of Blues’ amenities before the music starts.

