Les Misérables – The Arena Concert Spectacular tickets on sale in New York at Radio City Music Hall

Les Misérables – The Arena Concert Spectacular will bring its epic staging to New York City for a limited run at Radio City Music Hall, with performances set from July 23 through August 2, 2026. The production, a large-scale adaptation of the beloved musical, promises to deliver the power and emotion of Victor Hugo’s timeless tale in a visually stunning arena format.

Les Misérables has captivated audiences worldwide for decades, telling the story of Jean Valjean’s redemption set against the backdrop of 19th-century France. The Arena Concert Spectacular version enhances the experience with a full symphony orchestra, immersive visuals, and a massive ensemble cast performing beloved numbers like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “One Day More,” and “Bring Him Home.”

New York audiences will have the rare opportunity to witness this monumental production in one of the city’s most iconic venues. Whether you’ve seen Les Misérables on stage before or are discovering it for the first time, this event offers an unforgettable musical experience on an epic scale.

Les Misérables – The Arena Concert Spectacular – Upcoming Performances at Radio City Music Hall

