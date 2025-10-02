Les Misérables tickets on sale in Peoria at Civic Center Theater

Les Misérables, the timeless Broadway classic, comes to Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, for a week of performances from February 10–15, 2026. Known for its sweeping score and powerful story, the production remains one of the most celebrated musicals of all time.

Tickets for all Peoria shows are on sale now. Fans can buy directly from the Civic Center box office or choose ScoreBig, which offers seats with no hidden fees. From prime orchestra spots to affordable balcony seating, ScoreBig helps theatergoers secure their ideal view for this limited engagement.

Featuring unforgettable songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?,” Les Misérables has moved audiences around the globe for decades. With its mix of history, love, and revolution, this production continues to resonate with audiences of all generations.

Peoria theater fans will not want to miss this rare chance to experience one of Broadway’s greatest works live on stage.

