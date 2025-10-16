Lez Zeppelin tickets on sale in New York at Gramercy Theatre

Lez Zeppelin, the world-renowned all-female tribute to Led Zeppelin, rocks the Gramercy Theatre in New York City on January 10, 2026. Known for their electrifying energy and note-perfect renditions of the legendary band’s catalog, Lez Zeppelin delivers a faithful yet fierce celebration of classic rock at its finest.

Since forming in 2004, Lez Zeppelin has earned global acclaim for channeling the raw power and virtuosity of Led Zeppelin’s music while bringing a fresh perspective to rock performance. Expect anthemic favorites like “Whole Lotta Love,” “Black Dog,” and “Stairway to Heaven” as the band takes center stage in Manhattan.

The Gramercy Theatre’s intimate space will amplify every riff and solo, creating an unforgettable night for rock fans of all ages. Get ready to raise your hands and revel in the sound of Zeppelin reborn.

