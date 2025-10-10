Lil Timme tickets on sale in Nashville at Exit In

Lil Timme hits Nashville’s storied Exit In on Jan. 24, 2026, bringing a night of high-energy hip-hop to one of Music City’s most beloved clubs. The venue’s intimate layout and famed sound make it an ideal stop for fans who want an up-close set.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Exit In box office, or secure seats through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees. It’s a simple way to lock in your spot without surprise charges at checkout.

Expect a set packed with crowd favorites and viral singles, with Nashville’s passionate live audience adding to the atmosphere. Exit In’s central location on Elliston Place means pre-show food and post-show hangs are just steps away—ideal for planning a full night out with friends.

If you’ve been waiting to catch Lil Timme in a tight club setting, this January date is a strong bet for high energy and big hooks. Mark your calendar and be ready when doors open.

Shop for Lil Timme tickets at Exit In on Jan. 24, 2026

