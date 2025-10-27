Lita Ford tickets on sale in Hamel at Medina Entertainment Center

Lita Ford hits the stage at Medina Entertainment Center in Hamel, Minnesota, on March 7, 2026. The hard-rock icon brings blazing guitar work and fan-favorite hits for a high-energy night in the Twin Cities area.

Tickets for the March 7 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Medina Entertainment Center box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

From her Runaways roots to solo smashes, Ford’s live show blends shredding solos with singalong choruses. Medina’s club setting keeps the action up close, giving fans a chance to catch the legendary guitarist in an intimate room designed for rock volume and crowd connection.

Grab your friends, warm up your vocal cords, and plan on a guitar-driven set that celebrates one of rock’s most enduring performers.

