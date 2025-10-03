Live Nation Unveils Plans for 18,500-Capacity Lima Music Arena

Live Nation has submitted development plans for a major new venue in Peru, announcing Lima Music Arena as the country’s first purpose-built indoor arena for live entertainment.

The 18,500-seat venue is slated to open in mid-2028 in Santiago de Surco, one of Lima’s most dynamic districts. Situated next to Jockey Plaza, the arena will anchor a growing entertainment hub, with designs calling for a parking garage, dedicated rideshare and taxi zones, and direct links to public transit and major roads.

Company officials say the arena is expected to host more than 100 events each year, ranging from international tours to national headliners and local performers.

“Lima is a priority market for Live Nation, and Lima Music Arena will be the home to the top international and local artists alike as we service the city’s growing number of passionate music fans,” said Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino. “We believe it will become a source of pride as Peru’s new epicenter for unforgettable live entertainment.”

The project is being spearheaded by Live Nation’s Blueprint Studio design team in collaboration with global firm Gensler, Lima-based Miranda Arquitectos, and BL Arquitectos. Plans emphasize fan-focused design, including enhanced acoustics, clear sightlines across the venue, and concessions inspired by Lima’s celebrated food and beverage scene.

Portalia S.A., which owns the land at the Explanada Olguín site, is backing the project. “This state-of-the-art Arena, operated by the world’s number one in live music, will position Lima and Surco as a leading capital of live entertainment in Latin America,” said Frédéric Servant, president of Portalia’s board. He added that the arena will complement hotel developments underway at the site, helping create a new hub for tourism and entertainment in the city.

Live Nation has pledged to continue working with the municipalities of Santiago de Surco and Lima to meet all regulatory requirements and ensure the project aligns with both community and fan needs.