Live Nation Unveils ‘The Truth,’ New Nashville Music Venue Opening Fall 2026

Live Nation is expanding its Nashville footprint with The Truth, a new 4,400-capacity indoor music venue set to open in fall 2026 in the city’s Wedgewood Houston neighborhood.

Designed as a modern homage to Music City’s creative legacy, The Truth aims to create a space that could only exist here — where raw, honest music meets world-class production, and where fans and artists from across all genres can connect in a way that feels unmistakably Nashville,” said Sally Williams, Live Nation’s president of Nashville music and business strategy.

Developed by Live Nation’s in-house Blueprint Studio, The Truth will feature a flexible three-level layout accommodating both standing-room and fully seated concerts. Local touches will extend to the food and beverage program, which will highlight Nashville-made whiskeys and regional fare.

Located on Chestnut Street, the venue will be part of Wedgewood Village, a mixed-use development from AJ Capital Partners that blends fashion, art, music, and entertainment.

“Wedgewood Houston has become a true intersection of heritage and innovation, and The Truth is a natural fit, giving live music a permanent home in the neighborhood,” said AJ Capital Partners president Eric Hassberger.

Live Nation says the new venue will deliver an estimated $74 million in annual economic impact, supporting more than 400 jobs and contributing about $6 million in state and local tax revenue.

As part of its launch, Live Nation is investing in two local organizations — the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and the W.O. Smith Music School — through multi-year commitments aimed at supporting the next generation of Nashville creators.

“NSAI is excited that Live Nation is recognizing Nashville songwriters as the backbone of our music community,” said NSAI executive director Bart Herbison. “From naming their amazing new venue, ‘The Truth,’ derived from legendary songwriter Harlan Howard’s famous saying, to lyric displays and other songwriter recognitions inside the remarkable facility, the space will highlight the important contribution of songwriters to the industry ecosystem.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell praised the initiative, noting that the W.O. Smith Music School played a personal role in his own musical development. “The backbone of Music City is the songwriters that put words to our feelings, stories, and joys,” O’Connell said.

“I’m excited that The Truth will be a venue that is dedicated to cultivating and supporting great songwriting. When I expressed interest in music at a young age, the W.O. Smith Music School helped cultivate my passion, and allowing more folks to have that opportunity is a great way we ensure all Nashvillians can follow their Music City dreams.”

The Truth will host performances ranging from major touring acts to local favorites when it opens next fall. Fans can sign up for updates and show announcements at thetruthnashville.com.