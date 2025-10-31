Los Angeles Dodgers spring training in Phoenix — tickets on sale

Los Angeles Dodgers spring training returns to Camelback Ranch Stadium in Phoenix with multiple Cactus League matchups on the calendar. Fans in the Valley can catch Major League action up close at the Dodgers’ Arizona home on Feb. 20, March 1, and March 11, 2025.

Tickets are on sale now. Whether you're planning a family afternoon at the ballpark or traveling in from out of town, spring training delivers a relaxed, fan-friendly way to see stars and prospects as the Dodgers tune up for the regular season.

The Cactus League setting puts spectators closer to the field than most regular-season parks, with easy sightlines and a laid-back atmosphere. Camelback Ranch’s facilities—shared with the Chicago White Sox—are known for spacious berm seating, practice fields that fans can stroll past in the morning, and plenty of sunshine. Expect competitive matchups, autograph chances, and a preview of new-season storylines for one of baseball’s marquee franchises.

