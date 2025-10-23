Los Bukis tickets on sale in Houston at Daikin Park

Mexican band Los Bukis performing at the Mexican Fiesta event in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (August 24, 2023) via Wikimedia Commons

Los Bukis return to Houston for a massive show at Daikin Park on Feb. 14, 2026, at 8 p.m. The legendary Mexican group brings decades of romantic hits to the stage for fans celebrating Valentine’s weekend with a night of nostalgia and joy.

Tickets for Feb. 14 are on sale now at the Daikin Park box office and through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts with no hidden fees. Searching for Los Bukis tickets or Los Bukis in Houston? ScoreBig has options for every section and price range.

Expect a career-spanning set led by Marco Antonio Solís, featuring favorites like “Tú Cárcel” and “Cómo Fui a Enamorarme de Ti.” Daikin Park’s open layout and stadium-grade sound create an immersive experience for tens of thousands of fans singing along under the Houston sky.

