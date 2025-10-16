Luke Combs at Wembley Stadium, London: tickets on sale

Luke Combs brings his chart-topping country sound to London’s Wembley Stadium on Aug. 1, 2026, at 5 p.m. One of the most recognizable venues in the world, Wembley offers a massive stage for a sing-along night of modern country hits.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase via the Wembley Stadium box office, or look to ScoreBig for tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

With arena-packing anthems and a reputation for crowd-pleasing sets, Combs’ shows are known for strong vocals and fan participation from the front rail to the upper tiers. Wembley’s scale and production capabilities make it a memorable destination for a summer concert.

Travelers should plan transportation in advance and account for stadium security screening. Early arrival can help you navigate merch lines and find your section before the opener takes the stage.

Shop for Luke Combs tickets at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 1, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Luke Combs tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.