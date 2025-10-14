Luke Combs tickets on sale for Columbus show at Ohio Stadium

Luke Combs will bring his signature country sound to Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on April 25, 2026. Known for hits like “Beautiful Crazy” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Combs’ energetic performances and down-to-earth style have made him one of country music’s biggest stars.

Tickets for the Columbus concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Ohio Stadium box office or via ScoreBig, where tickets to major live events are available with no hidden fees. Don’t miss this chance to see one of Nashville’s top performers under the lights at one of the nation’s most iconic stadiums.

Luke Combs’ stadium shows are known for their lively crowds and singalong moments, giving fans a full-throttle concert experience that spans heartfelt ballads and high-energy anthems. With his devoted fan base and string of No. 1 hits, this Ohio stop is expected to sell out fast.

Shop for Luke Combs tickets at Ohio Stadium on April 25, 2026

