Lumaween tickets on sale in Pontiac at The Crofoot Ballroom

By Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
Lumaween (image via The Crofoot)
Lumaween lights up Halloween weekend at The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac, Michigan, on October 31, 2025. This immersive night pairs costumed fun with dance-floor energy, turning one of Metro Detroit’s most celebrated rooms into a full-scale party.

Tickets are available now from the box office and on ScoreBig, which lists major-event tickets with no hidden fees. Lock in early—Halloween demand and a prime-time Friday slot make this a hot ticket in Oakland County.

The Crofoot’s historic setting and modern production create a perfect canvas for a Halloween blowout, from thumping sound to creative lighting cues. Expect themed moments, crowd-favorite tracks, and a festive atmosphere for groups looking to make a night of it in downtown Pontiac. Whether you’re crafting a head-turning costume or just ready to move, Lumaween offers a high-energy option for the holiday.

Round up friends, plan your look, and count on a big-room soundtrack to close out October in style.

Shop for Lumaween tickets at The Crofoot Ballroom on October 31, 2025

